Offensive spring position battles to watch
The Alabama offense loses some major firepower from the 2020 season, but as you know the Crimson Tide reloads with Five-star talent yearly. In this video breakdown, we examine the offensive position battles to watch as we inch closer to spring football.
Spring Position Battles To Watch
Quarterback
Favorite: Bryce Young
Challenger: Paul Tyson
Don’t Sleep On: Jalen Milroe
Running back
Favorite: Brian Robinson Jr.
Challenger: Keilan Robinson
Don’t Sleep On: Jase McClellan
WR X
Favorite: Javon Baker
Challenger: Traeshon Holden
Don’t Sleep On: Jacorey Brooks
WR Slot
Favorite: Slade Bolden
Challenger: Christian Leary
Don’t Sleep On: JoJo Earle
Right Guard
Favorite: Tommy Brown
Challenger: Pierce Quick/Javion Cohen
Don’t Sleep: TJ Ferguson
Right Tackle
Favorite: JC Latham or Tommy Brockermeyer
Don’t Sleep: Damien George JR
Javion Cohen | 5 games at LT