The Alabama offense loses some major firepower from the 2020 season, but as you know the Crimson Tide reloads with Five-star talent yearly. In this video breakdown, we examine the offensive position battles to watch as we inch closer to spring football.

Spring Position Battles To Watch

Quarterback

Favorite: Bryce Young

Challenger: Paul Tyson

Don’t Sleep On: Jalen Milroe

Running back

Favorite: Brian Robinson Jr.

Challenger: Keilan Robinson

Don’t Sleep On: Jase McClellan

WR X

Favorite: Javon Baker

Challenger: Traeshon Holden

Don’t Sleep On: Jacorey Brooks

WR Slot

Favorite: Slade Bolden

Challenger: Christian Leary

Don’t Sleep On: JoJo Earle

Right Guard

Favorite: Tommy Brown

Challenger: Pierce Quick/Javion Cohen

Don’t Sleep: TJ Ferguson

Right Tackle

Favorite: JC Latham or Tommy Brockermeyer

Don’t Sleep: Damien George JR

Javion Cohen | 5 games at LT

Comment inside the Talk of Champions forum here