Why AJ McCarron believes Ty Simpson will win Alabama's QB battle

HOOVER, Ala. – Kalen DeBoer made it clear Wednesday that Alabama’s quarterback race is still ongoing, but a former Crimson Tide passer is a little more bullish when handicapping the battle.

During an appearance at the Regions Tradition pro-am, AJ McCarron voiced his support of redshirt junior Ty Simpson, who Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb named as the leader in the Tide’s quarterback competition coming out of spring camp.

“I think it’s Ty’s job to lose,” McCarron said. “He’s been there. He’s put in the work. Players respect him. And he’s talented. He’s a great kid, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

McCarron’s take might be a bit biased, as he’s worked with Simpson for the past few years. The two have developed a relationship since Simpson reached out to McCarron as a highly coveted Rivals100 recruit in the 2022 class. The pair has remained in touch since then, with McCarron coming away with Simpson’s measured approach on and off the field.

“I think he’s just a level-headed kid, and you need that, not only playing in the SEC, playing the quarterback position but playing at Alabama,” McCarron said. “So being able to stay even keel as much as possible. You’ve got to be able to take the good with the bad. Not to beat y’all up, but from a media standpoint, like if you don’t win by 30, it’s not the greatest game ever. So just understanding taking a win is a win and staying even keel and just having fun.”

Simpson has served a Alabama’s backup quarterback the past two years after losing out to Jalen Milroe for the starting job ahead of the 2023 season. Last year, the Martin, Tennessee native played in six games, completing 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Simpson is currently competing with redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell for Alabama’s starting job. That position battle is sure to garner national attention throughout the summer before it’s settled during preseason camp in August.

McCarron, who beat Philip Sims for Alabama’s starting job in 2011 before starting for the Tide the following three seasons, said he believes Simpson has what it takes to rise to the occasion this fall.

“That’s what me and Ty have talked about before, just the pressure playing at Alabama and expectations,” McCarron said. “Listen, it comes with it. It’s what you signed up for. It’s what makes Alabama such a special place to play, I think.

“Like I tell him, pressure creates diamonds. So go out, have fun, do what you’ve done your whole life playing the game and then let the chips fall where they fall.”