Where Alabama will be seeded in the 2025 SEC tournament

Mark Sears' running floater sunk Auburn at the buzzer and secured Alabama the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC tournament. The Crimson Tide needed its 93-91 overtime win at Auburn to remain ahead of Tennessee in the final SEC regular-season standings after the Volunteers beat South Carolina earlier in the day.

Alabama (24-7, 13-5) secured a top-four seed following Missouri’s loss to Oklahoma earlier this week. Auburn will have the top seed in the tournament, followed by No. 2 seed Florida, No. 3 seed Alabama and No. 4 seed Tennessee. The Tide's top-four status means it will not have to play until Friday in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

This year’s SEC tournament will be held inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Alabama will play the winner between No. 6 seed Kentucky and either No. 14 seed Oklahoma or No. 11 seed Georgia in its quarterfinal matchup. The Tide played Kentucky twice in the regular season, beating the Wildcats 102-97 inside Rupp Arena and 96-83 in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Oklahoma in its SEC season opener and beat Georgia on Feb. 1 in Coleman.

If the top seeds hold in the quarterfinals, Alabama would play No. 2 seed Florida in the semifinals Saturday. The Gators’ path to a semifinal sees them face the winner between No. 7 seed Missouri or either No. 10 seed Mississippi State and No. 15 seed LSU in the quarterfinals.

Should the Tide navigate its quarterfinal and semifinal games, it will play in the SEC championship game at noon Sunday on ESPN. The full NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed a few hours after the SEC championship. The selection show is slated to start at 5 p.m. CT Sunday on CBS.

Here is the full SEC tournament schedule.

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

Game 1: No. 9 seed Arkansas vs. No. 16 seed South Carolina | 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 12 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 seed Texas | 25 minutes after Game 1 on SEC Network

Game 3: No. 10 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 15 seed LSU | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 11 seed Georgia vs. No. 14 seed Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 3 on SEC Network

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

Game 5: No. 8 seed Ole Miss vs. Game 1 winner | 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 seed Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 seed Missouri vs. Game 3 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 seed Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network

Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 1 seed Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 seed Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 seed Florida vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 seed Alabama vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN