Nate Oats to help coach Team USA ahead of FIBA World Cup

Nate Oats isn’t leaving Alabama, but the Crimson Tide head coach is picking up a new job in basketball. Oats will help coach the USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team in training camp in Colorado Springs next month, it was announced Tuesday.

Team USA will be led by head coach Tommy Lloyd (University of Arizona) and assisted by Grant McCasland (Texas Tech University) and Micah Shrewsberry (University of Notre Dame). Oats will be one of three supporting court coaches along with Hubert Davis (University of North Carolina) and Mark Pope (University of Kentucky).

Training camp is set to begin on June 14. That will help determine a 12-man roster that will represent Team USA in the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland. According to a USA Basketball release, the training camp will be made up of players who recently concluded their freshman year of college or will represent the high school graduating classes of 2025 and 2026.

The Americans were drawn into Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup and will square off against Australia, France and Cameroon. Team USA is 4-2 all-time against Australia in U19 action. The Americans have won six straight games against the French, holding a 6-1 series advantage. This will mark the first time Team USA and Cameroon have squared off on the court at the U19 level.