Alabama moved up to No. 6 in both the AP and the USA Today/AFCA Coaches polls following its win against Auburn on Saturday. It's the highest the Crimson Tide has been ranked since the road loss to Tennessee on Oct. 15

Georgia remained in the top sport in both polls receiving 60 and 58 first-place votes in the coaches poll and the AP Top 25, respectively. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 6 Alabama, No. 8/7 Tenessee, No. 13/11 LSU, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 25 Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide will get a clear look at its postseason picture on Tuesday when the College Football Playoff Rankings are released.