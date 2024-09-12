TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The first road trip of the Kalen DeBoer era will be a notable one. After passing its first two tests of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, No. 4 Alabama will head up north to take on Wisconsin on Saturday.

The SEC/Big Ten showdown will serve as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff game of the week and will mark just the third meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Badgers. Alabama enters the game as a 16-point favorite, according to the Caesars Sportsbook.

Here’s what to watch for heading into the weekend.