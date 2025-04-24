Premium content
Alabama numbers to know heading into 2025 NFL Draft
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
No one knows for sure which team Jalen Milroe will be throwing passes for next fall, or who Tyler Booker will be in charge of protecting on the offensive line. Jihaad Campbell lit up the NFL combine, but will his freakish athleticism land him a spot in the first round? And how many players will make up Kalen DeBoer’s first draft class at Alabama?

Those are just some of the questions Crimson Tide fans will find out during the NFL Draft over the next three days. This year's draft will take place outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round will be held on Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday.

Before the Tide's former stars find out their new homes in the NFL, here’s a look at 10 Alabama-themed numbers relating to the draft.

