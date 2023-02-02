Alabama has launched a new subscription-based name, image and likeness entity, the university announced Thursday. The organization named “Yea Alabama” will allow fans and sponsors to contribute money which will be paid to Crimson Tide players.

Contributions can be made throw one of three ways.The first option, “The Fans” allows monthly subscribers who select a specific level of support in exchange for exclusive content throughout the year. The second option, “The Legends” involves individuals making tax-deductible contributions to the Walk of Champions nonprofit. Sponsors can also present endorsement opportunities to players as well.

Below is what Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne had to say about the venture.