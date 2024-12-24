Tide Watch NFL Week 16: Jameson Williams has career day for Lions

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates after a reception against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. | Photo: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 16 saw Derrick Henry finish with over 150 rushing yards for the fourth time this season. The elite former Tide running back had 162 yards on 24 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henry is currently No. 2 in the NFL in rushing with 1,636 yards. Fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs also had an outstanding game on the ground, continuing a strong season for the Detroit Lions. Gibbs had his third game with over 100 rushing yards, finishing with 109 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a solid outing last week, completing 17 of 26 passes for 158 yards, 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. Young also added a score on the ground. Fellow former Tide QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones also tossed touchdown passes while Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford had a score on the ground. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley had his best performance in over a month with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Several Alabama players on the defensive side of the ball also stood out last week. Rookie linebacker Dallas Turner logged his first NFL interception in the Minnesota Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also had his first pick of the season along with six tackles and a pair of pass deflections for the Steelers.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch had double-digit tackles for a second game in a row, racking up 12 in the Lions’ 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris all had seven tackles in their respective games. Robinson and Harris as well as Seahawks DT Jarran Reed all had sacks and Reed had a productive outing with four tackles a forced fumble and a pass deflection against the Vikings.

Offensive star of the week: Jameson Williams

“Waymo” put up a performance reminiscent of his Alabama days in the Lions 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears. The former Crimson Tide standout had a career-high 143 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions, along with seven rushing yards on one attempt. Williams’ highlight moment came in the second quarter when Jared Goff launched a deep pass to the former Alabama receiver. Streaking wide open on a go route, Williams secured the ball around the 30-yard line and jogged untouched into the end zone for an 82-yard score.

He capped off the play with a celebratory “Kodak bop” dance, coined by rapper Kodak Black. To Williams' contempt, the celebration was not caught by the TV broadcast, prompting the Lions' social media team to step in.

Williams has been a big play machine for the Lions this season. His 82-yard score Sunday tied the franchise record for the most touchdown catches of 60-plus yards in a single season. Williams' three scores match the marks set by Cloyce Box (1952, 1950) and John Greene (1945) in Lions history. At 12-2, the Lions hold control of their destiny as the NFC's top seed. They face a road test against San Francisco in Week 17 before hosting the Vikings in Week 18. The Minnesota game could serve as a de facto showdown for the No. 1 seed between the division rivals, who currently share the same records.

Defensive star of the week: Jordan Battle

The Bengals' defense has had a tough year, ranking in the bottom ten in total defense, passing defense, scoring defense and red zone defense. However, safety Jordan Battle made a positive impact play in Cincinnati’s 24-6 victory over the Browns in Week 16. Early in the fourth quarter, the Browns looked to narrow an 11-point Bengals lead with Jameis Winston leading the offense into the red zone. Winston dropped back on third-and-seven from the Cincinnati nine-yard line and lobbed a pass intended for tight end David Njoku. Instead, the ball found its way into the hands of Battle, who snagged his first interception of the season.

Battle, who has recorded an interception every season since his rookie year in Cincinnati and during his time at Alabama, was on the brink of his first entire season without a takeaway. Fortunately for the former All-American, he extended the streak in 2024 and helped keep the Bengals’ slim playoff hopes alive. Battle also lead the Bengals in tackles with six to help secure a comfortable victory and keep Cincinnati in the hunt for a playoff spot. Here's how other former Alabama players performed last week.