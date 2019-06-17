Alabama added yet another linebacker to the Class of 2020 on Monday when William Anderson pledged to the Crimson Tide. Anderson a 6-foot-4, a 235-pound outside linebacker from Hampton, Georgia recently camped in Tuscaloosa and is the Crimson Tide’s 20th commitment from the Class of 2020.

