News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 12:28:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide land commitment from William Anderson

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Trending: Recruiting Nuggets | Free 30-Days


Alabama adds another linebacker to Class of 2020

Alabama added yet another linebacker to the Class of 2020 on Monday when William Anderson pledged to the Crimson Tide. Anderson a 6-foot-4, a 235-pound outside linebacker from Hampton, Georgia recently camped in Tuscaloosa and is the Crimson Tide’s 20th commitment from the Class of 2020.

JUST IN: Anderson has 'a lot of tools in his belt'

Simmons: Four-star DE Williams Anderson commits to Alabama

***

Talk about Anderson's commitment with thousands of Alabama fans here

View Alabama's Class of 2020 commitment list here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}