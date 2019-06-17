William Anderson exploded with big offer after big offer early in 2019, and one of those came from Alabama. The edge rusher out of Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown has visited Tuscaloosa a handful of times since then, and after a visit last Saturday, Anderson thought about his recruitment, and has committed to the Crimson Tide.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I have thought about committing to Alabama the last two months and I have now committed to Alabama over Georgia Tech," said Anderson. "They moved into my top five after my visit in January, then they moved to the top after my visit in April. "The main reasons Alabama is the school for me are the level of competition, academic team interaction with student-athletes and the coaching staff. "I have visited Alabama three times and the vibe is family oriented and transparent. There is no pressure from the staff, everyone is positive and all know the vision of coach Saban. They answered all of my mom's questions, and she was satisfied. I really appreciated that factor. "It means a lot that I am preparing to play at the next level of football and maturing into manhood with an elite group of guys and coaches. "Roll Tide."

RIVALS REACTION