The University of Alabama landed one of its top linebacking targets Monday as William Anderson committed to the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia Tech and LSU among others. Anderson, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, is rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the nation and is the 20th member of Alabama’s 2020 class.

Anderson is coming off a standout junior season in which he tallied 16 sacks in 13 games, helping lead Dutchtown High School to the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs. Alabama plans to use him at the Jack linebacker position.