{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 16:53:55 -0600') }} football Edit

What It Means: Drake Maye decommits from Alabama Football

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Nick Saban lost two Class of 2021 commitments this week. On Wednesday, Latrell McCutchin decommitted from the Crimson Tide and on Friday, Drake Maye said he's flipping to North Carolina. The Crimson Tide currently has just one commitment from the Class of 2021 and Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com explains why it's too early for Alabama fans to panic on the recruiting front.

The Crimson Tide's lone commitment from the Class of 2021 is Deontae Lawson out of Mobile, Alabama.

Alabama is now ranked No. 49 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings

