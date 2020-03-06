Nick Saban lost two Class of 2021 commitments this week. On Wednesday, Latrell McCutchin decommitted from the Crimson Tide and on Friday, Drake Maye said he's flipping to North Carolina. The Crimson Tide currently has just one commitment from the Class of 2021 and Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com explains why it's too early for Alabama fans to panic on the recruiting front.

