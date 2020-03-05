Outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, construction crews work tirelessly on new renovations which are scheduled to be completed before the Crimson Tide's first home game against Georgia State on September 12, 2020. As of March 5, the construction crew has started to make progress on one of the most highly anticipated features: a new tunnel for the coaches and players that will go directly under the stadium into the locker room.

Other key stadium upgrades include new video boards and luxury suites as well as a new press box for the media. Construction crews are also working on Alabama's new sports and science center which is attached to the Mal Moore Athletic Facility.

“Just as with any other area, we feel that it is imperative that we adopt and integrate advancements in the field of strength and conditioning that will provide elite training, while better protecting our players from injuries and helping them develop and perform at a higher level,” Saban said. “Our program has been working toward these type of advancements with the development and construction of our own sports science center, and with the addition of David and Matt, we believe our student-athletes will be better equipped to reach their goals for many years to come.”