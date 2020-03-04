Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Shortly after camping at Alabama last summer, four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin committed to the Crimson Tide. It further showed that Alabama could go anywhere for anybody as McCutchin is from Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson.

However, the four-star is back on the market after backing off his commitment over the weekend following a trip to Oklahoma.

After making his Alabama pledge, McCutchin loaded up on offers and kept talking with coaching staffs across the country. He still took numerous visits to Alabama and was back in Tuscaloosa recently.

Anytime a prospect de-commits from Alabama it’s a surprise but it’s no shock he reopened things after his Oklahoma visit since the Sooners have become a huge contender in his recruitment. LSU, Florida and Ohio State could be among that top group as well.

McCutchin missed nearly all of his junior season with a leg injury and he’s not expected back for at least a few more months. That gives him more time to see other schools - and to think about his next steps.