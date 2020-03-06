Alabama Crimson Tide hosting several recruits this weekend
Alabama will host a small Junior Day this weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide will have several key targets in town throughout the next two months. A few of the Tide's top targets are scheduled to return to the Capstone on Saturday for unofficial visits
Junior Day is an opportunity for coaches to visit with recruits and their families/guardians/coaches, explore the campus, meet with the strength and conditioning staff, learn about the academic options available and see the facilities. It is possibly a first time visit for some players while others are in town getting reacquainted.
Below is a look at a few of the big recruits expected in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama looks to get into the race for one of the nation's top defensive backs this weekend. Ryan named Clemson and LSU as his top two schools in mid-January. This was prior to Alabama extending an offer. Ryan claims he is not in any rush to make a decision. Most schools will have its hands full going up against LSU. His uncle, Kevin Faulk, is the running backs coach for the Tigers.
