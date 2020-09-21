Checkout our analysis below followed by the complete depth chart or click here for a high resolution photo of the depth chart now.

On Monday, Alabama released the first depth chart of 2020 ahead of Saturday night's showdown with Missouri at 6 p.m.

- As normal, the first depth chart was filled with plenty of ORs, but it's worth noting the absence of one next to the quarterback position. This is Mac Jones' job and even Nick Saban doesn't see any reason to pretend otherwise ahead of Missouri.

- Freshman Will Anderson has earned the starting Jack role making him one of two newcomers to start on the defensive side of the ball. The other starting freshman will be either Malachi Moore or Brian Branch at the STAR position.

- Alabama's starting offensive line will include left tackle Alex Leatherwood, left guard Deonte Brown, right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and right tackle Evan Neal. The one spot that remains up for grabs on the depth chart is center where Landon Dickerson and Chris Owens remain in competition. Based on what we've seen and heard from fall camp this seems like a move done out of respect to Owens, but he is likely the odd man out here.

Other noteworthy position battles that appear to be over on the offensive side:

- Despite the excitement around transfer tight end Carl Tucker, the top spot still belongs to Miller Forristall.



- Brian Robinson Jr. is the unquestioned No. 2 running back.

- John Metchie III has established himself as Alabama's third receiver.