 Alabama depth chart 2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 12:01:06 -0500') }} football Edit

What it means: Alabama releases first depth chart

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018.

On Monday, Alabama released the first depth chart of 2020 ahead of Saturday night's showdown with Missouri at 6 p.m.

Checkout our analysis below followed by the complete depth chart or click here for a high resolution photo of the depth chart now.

Week one details

Alabama Crimson Tide roster intel

Fall camp awards

What It Means:

- As normal, the first depth chart was filled with plenty of ORs, but it's worth noting the absence of one next to the quarterback position. This is Mac Jones' job and even Nick Saban doesn't see any reason to pretend otherwise ahead of Missouri.

- Freshman Will Anderson has earned the starting Jack role making him one of two newcomers to start on the defensive side of the ball. The other starting freshman will be either Malachi Moore or Brian Branch at the STAR position.

- Alabama's starting offensive line will include left tackle Alex Leatherwood, left guard Deonte Brown, right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and right tackle Evan Neal. The one spot that remains up for grabs on the depth chart is center where Landon Dickerson and Chris Owens remain in competition. Based on what we've seen and heard from fall camp this seems like a move done out of respect to Owens, but he is likely the odd man out here.

Other noteworthy position battles that appear to be over on the offensive side:

- Despite the excitement around transfer tight end Carl Tucker, the top spot still belongs to Miller Forristall.

- Brian Robinson Jr. is the unquestioned No. 2 running back.

- John Metchie III has established himself as Alabama's third receiver.

OFFENSE

**- denotes freshmen

LT

Alex Leatherwood
Chris Owens

LG
Deonte Brown
Tommy Brown

C
Landon Dickerson OR Chris Owens
Darrian Dalcourt

RG
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Pierce Quick OR Amari Kight

RT
Evan Neal
Kendall Randolph OR Javion Cohen**

TE
Miller Forristall
Major Tennison OR Carl Tucker OR Jahleel Billingsley OR Cameron Latu

QB
Mac Jones
Bryce Young** OR Paul Tyson

RB
Najee Harris
Brian Robinson Jr.
Trey Sanders OR Jase McClellan** OR Roydell Williams**

WR- Z
John Metchie III
Xavier Williams OR Thaiu Jones-Bell**

WR- X
DeVonta Smith
Javon Baker** OR Traeshon Holden**

WR- H
Jaylen Waddle
Slade Bolden


DEFENSE

DE

LaBryan Ray

Byron Young OR Stephon Wynn Jr.

NG

DJ Dale

Tim Smith** OR Ishmael Sopsher

SAM

Christopher Allen OR Ben Davis

King Mwikuta

MIKE

Dylan Moses

Jaylen Moody OR Shane Lee

WILL

Christian Harris

Joshua McMillon OR Ale Kaho OR Demouy Kennedy**

JACK

Will Anderson Jr.**

Drew Sanders**

CB

Patrick Surtain

Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB

Josh Jobe

Marcus Banks OR Brandon Turnage

FS

Daniel Wright

DeMarcco Hellams

SS

Jordan Battle

Eddie Smith

STAR

Malachi Moore** OR Brian Branch**


SPECIAL TEAMS

PK/KO
Will Reichard
Joseph Bulovas OR Chase Allen**

HOLD
Mac Jones OR Slade Bolden

P
Sam Johnson** OR Charlie Scott OR Ty Perine

SN
Thomas Fletcher

PR
Jaylen Waddle
Slade Bolden OR Patrick Surtain II OR Xavier Williams

KOR
Jaylen Waddle AND DeVonta Smith
Brian Robinson Jr. AND Roydell Williams**

