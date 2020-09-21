What it means: Alabama releases first depth chart
On Monday, Alabama released the first depth chart of 2020 ahead of Saturday night's showdown with Missouri at 6 p.m.
Checkout our analysis below followed by the complete depth chart or click here for a high resolution photo of the depth chart now.
Alabama Crimson Tide roster intel
What It Means:
- As normal, the first depth chart was filled with plenty of ORs, but it's worth noting the absence of one next to the quarterback position. This is Mac Jones' job and even Nick Saban doesn't see any reason to pretend otherwise ahead of Missouri.
- Freshman Will Anderson has earned the starting Jack role making him one of two newcomers to start on the defensive side of the ball. The other starting freshman will be either Malachi Moore or Brian Branch at the STAR position.
- Alabama's starting offensive line will include left tackle Alex Leatherwood, left guard Deonte Brown, right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and right tackle Evan Neal. The one spot that remains up for grabs on the depth chart is center where Landon Dickerson and Chris Owens remain in competition. Based on what we've seen and heard from fall camp this seems like a move done out of respect to Owens, but he is likely the odd man out here.
Other noteworthy position battles that appear to be over on the offensive side:
- Despite the excitement around transfer tight end Carl Tucker, the top spot still belongs to Miller Forristall.
- Brian Robinson Jr. is the unquestioned No. 2 running back.
- John Metchie III has established himself as Alabama's third receiver.
OFFENSE
**- denotes freshmen
LT
Alex Leatherwood
Chris Owens
LG
Deonte Brown
Tommy Brown
C
Landon Dickerson OR Chris Owens
Darrian Dalcourt
RG
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Pierce Quick OR Amari Kight
RT
Evan Neal
Kendall Randolph OR Javion Cohen**
TE
Miller Forristall
Major Tennison OR Carl Tucker OR Jahleel Billingsley OR Cameron Latu
QB
Mac Jones
Bryce Young** OR Paul Tyson
RB
Najee Harris
Brian Robinson Jr.
Trey Sanders OR Jase McClellan** OR Roydell Williams**
WR- Z
John Metchie III
Xavier Williams OR Thaiu Jones-Bell**
WR- X
DeVonta Smith
Javon Baker** OR Traeshon Holden**
WR- H
Jaylen Waddle
Slade Bolden
DEFENSE
DE
LaBryan Ray
Byron Young OR Stephon Wynn Jr.
NG
DJ Dale
Tim Smith** OR Ishmael Sopsher
SAM
Christopher Allen OR Ben Davis
King Mwikuta
MIKE
Dylan Moses
Jaylen Moody OR Shane Lee
WILL
Christian Harris
Joshua McMillon OR Ale Kaho OR Demouy Kennedy**
JACK
Will Anderson Jr.**
Drew Sanders**
CB
Patrick Surtain
Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB
Josh Jobe
Marcus Banks OR Brandon Turnage
FS
Daniel Wright
DeMarcco Hellams
SS
Jordan Battle
Eddie Smith
STAR
Malachi Moore** OR Brian Branch**
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK/KO
Will Reichard
Joseph Bulovas OR Chase Allen**
HOLD
Mac Jones OR Slade Bolden
P
Sam Johnson** OR Charlie Scott OR Ty Perine
SN
Thomas Fletcher
PR
Jaylen Waddle
Slade Bolden OR Patrick Surtain II OR Xavier Williams
KOR
Jaylen Waddle AND DeVonta Smith
Brian Robinson Jr. AND Roydell Williams**