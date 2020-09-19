Before Alabama heads to Missouri on Saturday, BamaInsider is wrapping up the offseason by handing out its fall camp awards. Here’s what we came up with.

Game week has finally arrived. Sure, we had to wait an extra three weeks, and Alabama has a new Week 1 opponent, but in a week’s time the Crimson Tide will be kicking off its 2020 season.

Alabama generally names four team captains per year. Selecting that group so far was especially tough due to an unprecedented offseason.

Dylan Moses seems to be the surest bet. After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, the redshirt senior passed on the NFL draft, hoping to end his Crimson Tide career on a more positive note. Moses will not only serve as the defense’s signal-caller this year but should also be one of the leading voices off the field for what should be a young and inexperienced defense.

Patrick Surtain II holds a similar role on defense, serving as the Tide’s lone returning starter in the secondary. Earlier this offseason, the junior said he’s looking to “speak up more and deliver my message more.” That will be key in breaking in a new secondary early in the year.

Harris and Leatherwood are two players who previously might not have made this list but have stepped up as leaders off the field this offseason. Leatherwood authored Alabama’s Black Lives Matter essay over the summer, while Harris was one of the leaders in the team’s march against racial injustice. Both have been on the quieter side earlier in their careers but seem poised to break out of their shell a bit during their senior seasons.