1,503-yards with 14 TDS, and 3 ints

Missouri Players to watch

Shawn Robinson - QB

Redshirt junior

6-2, 220 pounds

Transfer from TCU

Sat out 2019 season

In 2018 at TCU he completed 124-of-204 passes (60.8 percent) for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns

Tyree Gillespie - S

Senior

6-0, 210 pounds

Played in 32 games total for Missouri

In 2019 he recorded 50 tackles with 7 pass breakups

Mike Maietti - C

Grade student

6-1, 291 pounds

Transfer from Rutgers

Started 33 games for Rutgers from 2017 to 2019

Elijah Young - RB

Freshman

5-9, 190 pounds

Three-star running back that was named 5A Tennessee Mr. Football with 2,481 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior

Keke Chism - WR

Grad student

6-4, 210 pounds

Graduate transfer wideout prospect from Division II Angelo State

Kobie Whiteside - DT

6-1, 300 pounds

27 tackles last season

6.5 sacks

Played in 36 games since 2017