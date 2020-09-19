Next Saturday, Alabama will open on the road against Missouri where the Crimson Tide is a 25.5 point favorite over the Tigers. Today, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides insight and analysis on the entire Alabama Football roster post-fall training camp.

1. Ben Davis - Currently projected as the starter at outside linebacker for Alabama. Davis has played in a total of 14 games since his time at Alabama and recorded four tackles. While Davis is the projected starter, he’ll definitely be pushed by some younger outside linebackers that have emerged during fall training camp.

2. Keilan Robinson - No word on the sophomore running back that played in eight games for Alabama last season as a freshman. Nick Saban has not commented on him and Robinson is not in the transfer portal as of September 14, 2020.

2. Patrick Surtain II - Now entering his junior season, Surtain II will be starting at the corner for the Crimson Tide. The clear leader of the secondary. All-American type player.

3. Xavier Williams - Entering his Redshirt sophomore season, Williams is competing for the fourth receiver position. We have heard good things about him this fall training camp.

3. Daniel Wright - Redshirt junior that projects to start the safety position in 2020. Wright has played in 31 games during his time at Alabama and is super athletic.

4. Chris Allen - One of the vets for the defense that projects as a starter at the outside linebacker position in 2020 with Ben Davis. He played in 13 games last year.

4. Brian Robinson Jr. - Now a senior at Alabama, Robinson has had a wonderful fall training camp and paired with Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide has two of the most talented running backs in the nation. Robinson rushed for 441-yards with 5 touchdowns in 2019.

5. Jalyn Armour-Davis - Current redshirt sophomore that played in eight games last year. Will be used at the star position this season.

5. Javon Baker - Freshman WR that really turned heads during fall training camp. Projects to get plenty of playing time in 2020. It would not be out of the question to pencil him in as the fourth-best WR on the team.

6. DeVonta Smith - Senior leader at the WR position. Was a team captain as a junior, caught for 1,200-yards last season. Part of Alabama’s 1-2 punch at WR along with Jaylen Waddle. In total, Smith has caught for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns since the 2017 season.

7. Brandon Turnage - Redshirt freshman DB. Working with the twos. Should have opportunities to get onto the field this season.

8. Christian Harris - Sophomore that projects to start at the inside linebacker position next to Dylan Moses. When you think of Harris, think of a younger Moses, very similar in their game and their intelligence. Harris played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and recorded 63 tackles.

8. John Metchie III - Projects as Alabama’s third WR after DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Metchie had an outstanding fall training camp, think of him as a player on the rise.

9. Jordan Battle - Sophomore that played in 13 games last year as a true freshmen. Will be a starter at the safety position. Highly productive defensive player that is also known as a defensive leader.

9. Bryce Young - Freshman quarterback that has shown great promise over fall training camp. Improved weekly and showed plenty this fall camp what he is bringing to the table. It’s obvious that he is ready to get onto the field.

10. Mac Jones - Redshirt junior quarterback that has played in a total of 26 games during his three seasons at Alabama. Played in 12 games last year throwing for 1,626-yards with 15 touchdowns. Projected starter against Missouri, team leader, has bulked up year over year, has proven toughness on the field.

10. Ale Kaho - Junior inside linebacker that dealt with an injury early before fall training camp, but has been at the majority of camp and has continued to get work in. Kaho has played in 28 games in two seasons at Alabama.

11. Traeshon Holden - True freshman WR that has looked solid in camp. He’s one of Alabama’s bigger receivers at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds.

11. Kristian Story - True freshman DB that has turned heads a few times during fall training camp. It’s unsure at this moment how much time we’ll see from him in the early season.

12. Skyler DeLong - Junior punter that is still listed on Alabama’s roster, but we have not seen any footage of him at camp. DeLong has played in 11 games in the past two seasons for Alabama. Currently not in the transfer portal.

13. Malachi Moore - True Freshman DB that has been among one of the top-performing freshmen this September. Look for Moore to get playing time or even be dubbed as the starter at star position in week one.

14. Brian Branch - True Freshman DB. Similar to Malachi Moore in the sense that Branch has been one of the top freshmen performers on the defensive side of the ball and Alabama also likes him at the star position.

14. Thaiu Jones Bell - True Freshman WR that has made some plays this fall training camp. We’ve heard good things about all true freshman WR, it seems though that Baker is standing above the crowd, however.

15. Eddie Smith - Redshirt sophomore safety that is a name to know going into the season. While he does not project as a starter, Smith has shown he’s ready to get onto the field and at 6-foot-0, 196 pounds, he’ll deliver big blows to receivers.

15. Paul Tyson - Redshirt freshman quarterback that stands 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds. Tyson has shown a tremendous amount of improvement year over year. Depth is going to be of the up-most importance this season, Tyson will be ready when his name is called.

16. Will Reichard - Sophomore kicker that played in just five games last season. Saban recently said Reichard was four of five on field goals missing from 55-yards out. Reichard will also be Alabama’s emergency punter.

