TideIllustrated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alabama reshuffled its roster this offseason, bringing in several notable players through its signing class as well as the transfer portal. While the Crimson Tide returns several leaders, the newcomers should play a significant role in the team's success this season. During Alabama's appearance at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, juniors Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, and J.C. Latham spoke about their newest teammates.

Caleb Downs, DB

One of the most highly-anticipated players joining the roster this season, Downs is a five-star safety out of Hoschton, Georgia. Ranked as the top player at his position, the freshman defensive back has been turning heads since he joined the team. Downs joins a secondary with veterans such as Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore who should help him develop even quicker at the next level. Kool-Aid Mcinstry on Downs' work ethic “I feel like a guy like Caleb, he’s very dedicated. Every time I pop up at the facility, he’s already been there for maybe an hour or two getting extra work in with the coaches, learning the defense, doing small things like that is very important to learn the defense.” Dallas Turner on Downs' maturity “Caleb has the possibility to be an immediate impact player. On the field he's a guy that you can also depend on as well. He's a young guy, but he also knows what he's doing. Communicates very well. Very confident, too, in his game.”

Kadyn Proctor, OL

Kadyn Proctor comes to Alabama as the top offensive tackle and No. 8 overall player in this year's class and could play a major role in what should be a stout offensive line group. The Pleasant Hill, Iowa native was once committed to his home-state Hawkeyes before eventually deciding to come to Tuscaloosa, and his teammates are sure glad he did. J.C. Latham on what he's seen from Proctor “He shows up with a great attitude, mindset, gifted, 6'8". He knows how to move. He just knows who he is as a person, and he's humble about what he does in the everyday aspect.” Latham's advice to Proctor after joining Alabama “Understanding that rankings don't mean too much when you get here, it's all about how you work, what you're willing to do. He's been working since he got here.”

Jaylen Key and Trey Amos

Alabama brought in Jaylen Key and Trey Amos from the transfer portal in order to create more depth in the secondary after losing four starters from last year's team. Key is a transfer from UAB who was regarded as one of the top-ranked safeties in the portal. He joined the team in early May and has already hit the ground running with his progression at Alabama. Amos joined the squad just a few days before Key in May as well. The 6-foot-1 cornerback transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette is a fifth-year senior which also brings even more leadership to this team. McKinstry on both Amos and Key “I feel like those guys are picking it up very well. I feel like those guys are smart players. They play with great technique, they’re listening. They’re not just trying to do anything out of the way.”

Malik Benson