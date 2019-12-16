“Every guy’s got a choice and decision to make, and we certainly respect their decision,” Saban said. “And we wish them well in what they choose to do.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without two of its starting defenders for its matchup against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Cornerback Trevon Diggs and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis were both absent from Monday’s practice. Following the workout, head coach Nick Saban said the duo plans on sitting out the bowl game as they prepare to enter next year’s NFL Draft.

Diggs, who was named to the Associated Press All-American third team earlier Monday, has started all 12 of Alabama’s games this season. The senior leads the Crimson Tide with eight pass breakups and is second on the team with three interceptions

Lewis leads Alabama with 16 quarterback hurries and is second on the team in sacks (6.0) and tackles for a loss (11.5). The redshirt junior has also broken up two passes.

Both Diggs and Lewis have dealt with significant injuries earlier in their Crimson Tide careers. Diggs suffered a season-ending foot injury last year. Lewis missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an elbow injury and sat out all of last year after tearing his ACL. Both players are have been projected as first-round picks in various mock drafts.

During his post-practice news conference, Saban was asked what his advice was to the duo after they announced their intentions to skip the bowl game.

“Well look, I try to get guys to make business decisions about what they want to do,” Saban said. “You know, I kind of get it if you’re a high first-round draft pick. You know, the money versus how you can protect yourself and insure yourself may (cause you to) make a business decision that says the risk is not worth the reward of playing in the game. But if you’re not in that position, they you have an opportunity to showcase your talents and try to impress people with how you play in the game. That’s pretty much what I told those guys, and it’s their choice. So, everybody has to live with sort of the consequences of their decisions whether they’re good decisions or bad decisions.”

While Diggs and Lewis both elected to sit out, Alabama has several potential first-round picks who will be playing in the game, including receiver Jerry Jeudy who announced his intentions to play despite being projected as a top-five pick.