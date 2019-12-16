The BamaInsider.com staff will provide you with everything you need to know leading up to the VRBO Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. On Monday, December 16, the Crimson Tide started preparations for the Wolverines.

Alabama returned to the practice field Monday for its first workout in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against Michigan on Jan. 1. Players worked in shorts and shells under cloudy, 73-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and cornerback Trevon Diggs were both absent from the viewing and appear to be sitting out the bowl game. Lewis suffered significant injuries in 2017 and 2018, while Diggs suffered a season-ending foot injury last year. Both players are thought to be potential first-round picks in next year’s NFL draft.

— The other big news from the viewing period was five-star freshman Trey Sanders, who participated in individual drills with the rest of the running backs. Sanders, who hasn’t played this season after breaking his foot in fall camp, wore a black jersey Monday. After going through some drills, he went off to the side where he was worked on by a trainer.

