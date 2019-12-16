Alabama saw five players included in the Associated Press All-American teams released Monday but was without a first-teamer for the first time since 2010. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr and receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle (all-purpose) were selected to the second team, while cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney were selected to the third team.

LSU and Ohio State both had three players selected to the first team, including Heisman winner Joe Burrow at quarterback and Heisman finalist Chase Young at defensive end.

Outland Trophy Award winner Penei Sewell of Oregon and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas beat out Wills for a first-team spot at tackle, while Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb were chosen above Smith at receiver. Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden was chosen ahead of Waddle at the all-purpose slot.