Alabama returned to practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since its 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide spent two hours outdoors on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, working in pads and shorts.

Alabama will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday (Jan. 11) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla.

Alabama is 7-3 all-time in CFP games since the playoff’s inception in 2014 and is one of only two teams to appear in five of the six playoffs, joining Clemson. Alabama holds the record for the most CFP wins with seven and is tied with Clemson for the most games played at 10 apiece. The next closest team is Ohio State (3-2) with five games played in the playoff. Alabama claimed CFP National Championships in both 2015 and 2017 and has reached the national championship game in five of its six seasons.

Alabama and Ohio State will meet for the fifth time overall and the second time in the history of the CFP. The Crimson Tide holds a 3-1 lead in the series with the Buckeyes’ lone win coming in the most recent meeting. The two programs squared off in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, with OSU claiming a 42-35 win on the way to becoming the eventual national champions. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 2-2 in his career against Ohio State, including a 2-1 record at Michigan State. OSU head coach Ryan Day has not faced Alabama.