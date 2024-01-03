Ty Simpson is set to return to Alabama for the coming season, his father Jason confirmed on Wednesday evening. Simpson, a rising redshirt sophomore, spent the past season backing up Jalen Milroe at quarterback. Last month, Milroe announced he was returning to Alabama for his redshirt junior season.

“Ty made his decision, and his heart has always been at Alabama,” Jason told TideIllustrated, “and he will be returning next year.”

Simpson appeared in six games last season, completing 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards while adding 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. His most extensive playing time game during the Week 3 win at South Florida where he replaced starter Tyler Buchner to lead Alabama to a 17-3 win. Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards while adding a 1-yard touchdown run against the Bulls.

“I think you just see the reps he’s had and the opportunity he’s had in games, his ability to stay calm out there and make good decisions, good throws,” Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of Simpson leading up to last week’s Rose Bowl. “We have a ton of confidence in him as the 2 right now. The challenge to him is you’ve got to stay mentally ready every single week. I think he’s done a really nice job doing that. When he’s had the opportunity to play, he’s made plays.”

Simpson spoke to TideIllustrated ahead of last week's Rose Bowl, revealing that he spoke with current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones following his game against South Florida. Jones waited behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama before putting together a record-breaking season while leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated national title in the 2020 season. Last week, Simpson told TideIllustrated that he was inspired by Jones' path and could see himself taking a similar route in his career.

“Alabama is certainly the best program in the country," Simpson told TideIllustrated last week. "With Coach Saban as the headman and going against the best players every day, you’re not going to see that anywhere else. For you to just take all the all the reps you can get and just use that to your advantage, you can’t get that anywhere else.”

Earlier Wednesday, freshman Alabama quarterback Eli Holstein entered the transfer portal. That leaves the Crimson Tide’s quarterback room with Milroe and Simpson as well as rising redshirt freshman Dylan Lonergan as well as incoming true freshman Julian Sayin.