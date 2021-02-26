Nick Saban has landed his Class of 2022 quarterback in Ty Simpson. Simpson announced he was committing to Alabama on Friday, February 26 over Clemson and Tennessee. Simpson is a Rivals Four-star that is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. In this video, Andrew Bone provide what it means for Alabama with the Crimson Tide landing its quarterback.

