Ty Simpson commits to Alabama over Clemson
Nick Saban has landed his Class of 2022 quarterback in Ty Simpson. Simpson announced he was committing to Alabama on Friday, February 26 over Clemson and Tennessee. Simpson is a Rivals Four-star that is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. In this video, Andrew Bone provide what it means for Alabama with the Crimson Tide landing its quarterback.
Top Reads on BamaInsider
Alabama begins its 4th quarter program
Jojo Earle talks about his decision to sign with Alabama over LSU
Making the Case: Rivals100 QB Ty Simpson
Offensive spring position battles to watch