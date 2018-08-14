— While Najee Harris was absent, Damien Harris and Brian Robinson appeared to be going through drills at half speed with the rest of the running backs. We saw this early last week with Josh Jacobs who, ended up being fine, so it may be nothing.

— Najee Harris was not seen during the media viewing period for a second straight day after reportedly injuring his leg during Saturday’s scrimmage. There was some chatter from spectators during practice that he was seen in the weight room lifting weights. Harris was not mentioned in head coach Nick Saban’s post-scrimmage news conference Saturday.

Alabama reached the halfway point of its preseason as players participated in their 10th of 20 preseason practices Tuesday afternoon. Players were dressed in full pads under sunny, 91-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

What are you going to get with your subscription?

In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this: (See Rivals Fan Store Here for Bama Gear)

* Access to the Talk of Champions and Alabama Recruiting Board (Bone's Board), our premium message boards, where you can talk with thousands of Alabama Football fans including the staff of BamaInsider.com.

* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.

*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Alabama's commitments, tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.

**All that, plus access to our full-time staff at BamaInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.

So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!