According to the report, the sophomore running back might still return in time for Alabama’s Sept. 1 game against Louisville. Last season, Harris rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns. He was Alabama’s leading rusher in the national championship game, running for 64 yards on six carries, all coming in the fourth quarter. This offseason, he has been working behind starter Damien Harris in Alabama’s running back unit.

Harris reportedly injured his foot during Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage on Saturday and has not been with the rest of the running backs during the media viewing periods of practice this week. Tuesday, Harris was seen rolling past reporters on a scooter.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The injury that has kept Najee Harris out for the past two practice could sideline him for the next two weeks, according to a report from AL.com .

