After compiling several Alabama mock drafts over the past few months, I finally decided to make my own. Here’s my take on where the Crimson Tide’s stars will end up ahead of tonight’s NFL Draft.



Bryce Young — No. 1 overall, Carolina Panthers

I’m siding with common sense over Reddit here. Bryce Young is the top quarterback in this year’s class and should be the Panthers’ pick unless they drastically overthink the situation. Sure, Young’s 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame is a bit concerning. It’s also exciting to project what Will Levis can develop into given his athleticism at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds. However, when comparing the two quarterbacks, size is the only category where the former Heisman Trophy winner falls short. The last time the Panthers had the draft’s top pick was in 2011 when they spent it on Auburn great Cam Newton. After failing to replace the former MVP the past three years, Carolina can finally do so by dipping into the other side of the Iron Bowl rivalry. If Young is the first pick, he will be the first Alabama player to claim the honor since Washington selected Harry Gilmer No. 1 overall in the 1948 NFL draft.

Will Anderson Jr. — No. 3 overall. Arizona Cardinals

Alabama’s attempt to become the fourth college program to have players selected with the draft’s top two picks will be foiled when Houston passes on Will Anderson Jr. at No. 2 overall. The Texans could opt to go defense; if they do, Anderson is the likeliest candidate. However, the opportunity to pick a potential franchise quarterback or receive a trade package from a team looking to do so will prove too enticing. That will give Arizona the chance to take arguably the draft’s most talented player in Will Anderson. The Cardinals are looking to replace five-time Pro Bowler J.J. Watt, so the Alabama edge rusher is a perfect fit.

Jahmyr Gibbs — No. 27 overall Buffalo Bills

After two easy projections, let’s rip up the script a bit here. Not only do I have Jahmy Gibbs going in the first round, I’m projecting him to be the third Alabama player off the board. NFL teams have valued running backs less and less in recent years, and Texas’ Bijan Robinson will likely be selected earlier in the first round. However, I think Gibbs’ home-run threat could be the extra piece Buffalo needs to get over the hump in the AFC.

Brian Branch — No. 30 overall, Philadelphia Eagles

Brian Branch should be selected higher than this, in my opinion. However, his size (6-foot, 190 pounds) and speed (4.58-seconds in the 40-yard dash) could see him slip a bit in the first round. That ends up putting him in a pretty good situation here as he joins a contender with an Alabama-friendly roster and the need to improve in the secondary.

Tyler Steen — No. 97 overall, Washington Commanders

Tyler Steen started his college career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt and ended it as Alabama’s starting left tackle. While the 6-foot-6, 321-pound lineman could move to guard in the NFL, he still has plenty of potential for growth moving forward. Washington loves taking Crimson Tide players and could use Steen to beef up its offensive line in the third round.

Byron Young — No. 100, Las Vegas Raiders

Steen started a slew of Alabama selections as I have several Crimson Tide players coming off the board between the late third and early fourth rounds. Byron Young is next as the underrated defensive lineman slips to Las Vegas with the third-to-last pick in the third round. The Raiders need to add depth to their defensive line and could get nice value here with Young. While the 6-foot-3, 294-pound defender isn’t the biggest threat in the pass rush, he’s a physical run-stuffer.

Eli Ricks — 105 overall, Arizona Cardinals

Ricks should have come back for another year at Alabama. I expect the former five-star talent to surprise people in the NFL. I also expect Nick Saban to use him as an example of a player who could have got more money if he elected to return to school and improve his draft value. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back is a good fit for a Cardinals team looking to rebuild its secondary.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. — No. 106 overall, Indianapolis Colts

If you are counting at home, this is the fourth Alabama player taken in the last nine picks of my projection. (The NFL Draft gods like to do that to mess with beat writers who have to publish and tweet every selection from their college program). On a serious note, this would be a cool selection. Not only do the Colts need help on the interior offensive line, but it would also allow Indianapolis native Emil Ekiyor Jr. to play for his hometown team. In addition, it could also see the 6-foot-3, 314-pound guard line up next to former Alabama center Ryan Kelly.

Henry To’oTo’o — No. 111, Cleveland Browns

Linebacker is one of the Browns' biggest needs, and Henry To’oTo’o could provide great value at this point in the draft. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound defender’s lack of physicality will likely see him drop. However, To’oTo’o is a smart defender and should still be able to carve out a nice career at the next level.



Jordan Battle — No. 128 overall, New York Giants