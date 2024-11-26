Alabama flips three-star RB Jace Clarizio from Michigan State

Alabama wasted no time adding another running back in the Class of 2025. The Crimson Tide lost long-time commit Anthony Rogers on Nov. 17 but has once again landed a second running back in its strong 2025 class, receiving a commitment from three-star Jace Clarizio.

Clarizio flipped his long-time pledge from Michigan State to Alabama. The Tide poached him from the Spartans' backyard as Clarizio plays for East Lansing High School in Michigan. He is ranked as the seventh-best player in the state and the No. 39 running back in 2025.

The Tide worked quickly and pursued Clarizio hard after he earned an offer on Nov. 16. Alabama quickly scheduled a successful official visit for Clarizio during the Mercer game and landed his formal pledge just a few weeks later.

Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kaplilovic was a key player in the Tide winning the race for Clarizio's services. Kaplilovic has a good relationship with the rising running back dating back to Kaplilovic's time at Michigan State. He served as the Spartans' offensive line coach from 2020-23. Clarizio is also building a strong bond with Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

The Tide now has two running back commits in 2025 as Clarizio joins four-star Akylin Dear. The No. 4 player from the state of Mississippi has been a firm commit since August and is expected to sign during the Early Signing Period.

Alabama is now up to 22 commits in 2025 and jumped up to the No. 3 class in the country as Early Signing Day approaches. The Tide is set up for a huge recruiting weekend with Auburn in town on Saturday, which should provide the opportunity to pitch to a few remaining 2025 targets and further solidify its commitments.

As for Clarizio, he should add some quality depth at running back in 2025 and be a strong, developable piece for the future of the Tide's offense. He's a powerful runner with a simular build to the Tide's current running backs at 6 feet, 190 pounds. He's elusive running in between tackles and uses good footwork to avoid getting stuck in the mud, while also relying on his frame to bounce off of defenders.