Ty Simpson hopeful to take over as Alabama's starting QB next season

Ty Simpson will be on the sideline when Alabama hosts Auburn in this weekend’s Iron Bowl. His next appearance inside Bryant-Denny Stadium after that might come as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.





Simpson, a redshirt sophomore, has spent the past two seasons backing up Jalen Milroe. With Milroe projected by many as a first-round pick in next year’s draft, Alabama might once again have an opening behind center.





If so, Simpson believes he’s ready to step in.





“Hopefully next year that will be my job to be the guy," Simpson told the Crimson Tide Sports Network in an interview released Tuesday.





Simpson elected to remain with the team this past offseason despite losing out to Milroe for the starting role last fall. Over six appearances this season, he’s completed 14 of 25 passes (56%) for 167 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.





His most extensive action came against Mercer earlier this month when he completed 5 of 10 passes for 71 yards while leading Alabama in two second-half drives.





"I felt like I'm a different player," Simpson said. "I felt like I've grown a lot more. Being able to kind of take those two drives and kind of play free and just play ball, it felt really good. Felt like I was back in high school. Got a lot of confidence back underneath me, and I'm just excited to get more chances."





Simpson said he’s adapted well to Alabama’s new offense under Kalen DeBoer and NickSheridan, stating that it allows him to play more freely on the field.





“I think the biggest thing that I’ve really enjoyed is just how much they want you to play,” Simpson said. “My first couple of years I felt, not robotic, but I almost felt like I didn’t play as free because I wanted to do things the exact way… That’s what they’ve really emphasized and kinda told me is ‘Man, just play.’”





While Simpson has taken part in just 71 snaps this season, he spoke with CTSN about the strides he’s made behind the scenes, focusing on being ready to step in for Milroe whenever called upon.





“My job is for the offense not to skip a beat in case something happens to Jalen,” Simpson said. “Whether it’s in practice, in warmups or anything like that, knowing that the guys have confidence in me that ‘OK, Jalen is out. We’re going to go down and win the game no matter what, even if Ty’s in.”





Despite his supplementary role on the field, Simpson believes he’s already stepped into a leadership role in the locker room.





“Me being a quarterback and an older guy as well, my voice is just as much important as [the star players] and just as heard as much as theirs,” Simpson said. “I think it's a job of mine — even though I don't play — that these guys know the standard and know how we do things around here.”





Simpson signed with Alabama as the No. 35 overall player and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class. Outside of Milroe, the Tide’s quarterback room also consists of redshirt freshmen Dylan Lonergan and Washington transfer Austin Mack. Alabama is also adding five-star quarterback Keelon Russell, who is the No. 3 overall player and top-rated pro-style quarterback in next year’s class.



