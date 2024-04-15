Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson won't be testing the upcoming transfer portal. According to a report from Tide 100.9's Ryan Fowler, the redshirt sophomore intends to remain with the Crimson Tide for the fall. According to sources, Simpson and his family met with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer before deciding to stay at Alabama.

Simpson is currently Alabama's No. 2 quarterback behind returning starter Jalen Milroe. During last weekend's A-Day game, Simpson completed 7 of 12 passes, leading all Crimson Tide passers with 102 yards in the air. Last season, the Martin, Tennessee native appeared on six games, completing 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards. He also added 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries.

"He's just stayed consistent and gotten better throughout spring," DeBoer said of Simpson following the A-Day scrimmage. "Never really had any drops in each and every practice. So you see what he does out there and he's accurate. He knows when to put touch on it. I saw the one ball on the deep crosser. He's got good awareness. ... I think he's got a command of the offense for sure."

Simpson's most extensive playing time last season came during the Week 3 win at South Florida where he replaced starter Tyler Buchner to lead Alabama to a 17-3 win. Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards while adding a 1-yard touchdown run against the Bulls.