Alabama lands commitment from Class of 2027 ATH Alexander Ward

Alabama has its third pledge in the Class of 2027. Four-star athlete Alexander Ward announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

Ward plays for Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia and previously played for Carrollton High School during his freshman season alongside current Tide freshman Caleb Odom. Ward chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and South Carolina. He is being recruited to play defensive back for Alabama, which has done an excellent standing out in his recruitment so far.

"What stands out the most is the coaches and how they love up on their players and everything," Ward told Tide Illustrated. "And how they coach them very well to be at a point where they're like trying to reach their goal and help them reach their goal as much as possible, and just helping them be a better football player and better man."

The Tide's interest in Ward started with an offer in June after he camped at Alabama. He's formed an excellent relationship with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and the cornerbacks coach has been an important figure as the Tide continued to pursue heavily heading into the fall.

"He's a cool guy," Ward said of Linguist. I like that he's very honest with me, very forward and I'm able like to trust him on his and everything, and how he developed his DBs and how he holds them to a high standard. He does a good job at keeping them accountable and making sure they become the best version and the best player they can be."

Alabama hosted Ward on a visit — one of several trips taken this fall that included stops at all six of his finalists — during the Mercer game, which was his first-ever trip to Tuscaloosa. He spoke with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Linguist and Director of Recruiting Jatavis Sanders and watched the Tide's 52-7 demolition of the Bears.

Along with his early relationships with the Alabama staff, Ward said the Tide's history of developing NFL talent was a big reason for his decision. He also cited Alabama's willingness to give freshmen early playing time. Ward witnessed Alabama's freshman cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Zavier Mincey get a chance to see extended game time during their first seasons, which is an opportunity Ward also wants to earn when he reaches the college level.

Ward will return to Alabama for the Iron Bowl this weekend. His second-ever trip to Tuscaloosa will be as a commitment prospect and he joins Jabarrius Garror and Ba'Roc Willis as the Crimson Tide's pledges in 2027.

"I'm excited for just being in a big environment like that, with a rivalry game and everything," Ward said. "I've always seen it on TV and [now] being able to get a chance to be there in person to watch it."