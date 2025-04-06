Tony's takes: One Alabama legend moves on, another must step up

On their surfaces, Julio Jones and Ryan Williams couldn’t be more different.

Jones, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, is imposing but stoically silent. Williams, 6-foot, 175 pounds, is the embodiment of flash, from his pirouette spins on the field to his podcast and nail polish off of it.

Two players from two eras at two drastically different stages of their careers. Yet, they might be the only ones who truly understand the other's story.

Jones, 36, announced his retirement on Friday, hanging up his cleats on a career that saw him net 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns through the air while earning seven Pro Bowl selections and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Of course, Alabama fans best remember Jones for his role in reviving the Crimson Tide’s dominance under Nick Saban.

The Foley, Alabama native signed with the Tide as the top receiver and No. 4 overall player in the 2008 class. He was the crown jewel of a recruiting haul that featured four other first-round picks, including Mark Ingram, Marcel Dareus, Dont’a Hightower and Mark Barron.

Ingram went on to win the Heisman Trophy. Dareus was drafted three spots before Jones at No. 3 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Hightower eventually won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Impressive careers, no doubt. But when it comes to their mark on Alabama’s program, Jones trumps them all.

Saban introduced himself as Alabama’s head coach on Jan. 3, 2007. However, it was Jones’ commitment a little over a year later that truly planted the head coach’s flag in Tuscaloosa.

Who knows what Saban’s legacy would have been had Jones chosen to play at Oklahoma, Florida or Florida State? History says the legendary head coach would have recruited around it. But can we really be sure?

Would Saban have found a star who equally mirrored his no-nonsense approach from Day 1? Would that player have matched Jones’ leadership without complaining about a lack of talent at the quarterback position? Even if Saban found such a player, he wouldn’t have set the same in-state foundation as Jones, who came to the Tide from a previously Auburn-owned territory.

Jones jumpstarted a dynasty that lasted roughly 16 seasons and featured six national titles. Fittingly, as the star receiver heads toward the sunset, Alabama will now turn to another transformative prospect to lead it back to glory.

Williams might not look or act like Jones, but he carries the same weight the former Alabama star did on his shoulders.

The now 18-year-old, reclassified to play college ball a year early after becoming the first player to win consecutive Mr. Football awards in the state of Alabama. Like Jones, Williams arrived in Tuscaloosa billed to be the cornerstone of a new coaching era. The Saraland native served as Kalen DeBoer’s first statement move, re-committing to the Tide over Auburn and Texas A&M after going back on the market following Saban's retirement.

Like Jones, Williams instantly lived up to his hype, earning Freshman All-American honors while tallying a team-high 865 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. If anything, Williams’ success was more difficult to achieve. Jones joined Alabama at a time when Tide fans were desperate for a hero. Williams did so as the nation searched for the cracks in Alabama’s foundation following Saban’s retirement. Williams also plays in an era of increased social media involvement, where every one of his fashion choices or dance moves is critiqued by a cranky fanbase frustrated by a four-year title drought.

Still, he’s not shying away from the Jones comparisons.

“I really accept the challenge,” Williams told Al.com in January of last year, “because, I mean, he’s a great football player but I know I put the work in so with more work and what I’m going to do in the future, I could potentially be better than him.”

Those are bold words from the star sophomore, but they’re not necessarily out of the realm of possibility.

Williams was arguably more productive last year than Jones was during his freshman season in 2008. Of course, Jones led Alabama to a trip to the SEC Championship Game and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl as a freshman. Williams had to settle for a disappointing 9-4 season with a loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

If Williams is going to truly match Jones' impact at Alabama, it will have less to do with numbers and accolades. Instead, he’ll be judged on the culture he helps create and the titles that come from it.

As far as that’s concerned, the clock is already ticking for Williams. Jones helped lead Alabama to its first national title during his sophomore season in 2009. Williams should have the necessary pieces around him to help achieve that feat this fall.

Who knows, maybe this upcoming season will show how similar or different the two stars really are.