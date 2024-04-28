NFL teams restocked their rosters with the latest crop of Alabama stars, as 10 former Crimson Tide players were selected in this year’s draft over the past three days. This year marks Nick Saban’s final draft class. In total, the legendary head coach produced 133 draft picks for the Crimson Tide, including 44 first-round selections. While Saban has made the switch from coach to commentator, his replacement at Alabama should fill in just fine when it comes to developing next-level talent. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer saw 10 of his former Washington players selected over the weekend, including a trio of first-round picks. Draft news dominated the headlines this weekend. However, back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is busy trying to assemble his dream roster. Starting forward Grant Nelson appears to be back after electing not to enter the NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide hosted four-star freshman Labaron Philon Saturday and is set to bring in Rutgers transfer forward Cliff Omoruyi for a visit Sunday. There’s plenty to discuss, so pour yourself a drink, and let's dive in.

Drink of the week — Hurricane

We’re stirring up something big and red to welcome Clifford Omoruyi to Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The former Rutgers forward is set to be in town as he visits Alabama basketball as part of his recruiting tour after entering the transfer portal. Omoruyi was one of the nation’s best rim protectors last season, averaging 2.9 blocks per game. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward also averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the floor. After Alabama brought in a trio of talented guards from the portal, Omoruyi would serve as one of the final pieces in the Tide’s dream roster we discussed during last week’s column. The Hurricane is the perfect drink to honor Alabama’s key visitor. The classic rum cocktail was invented at Pat O'Brien’s Bar in New Orleans' French Quarter. Its namesake comes from the tall glass it is served in, which resembles a hurricane lamp. Like the roster Alabama basketball is trying to build, this drink requires plenty of components. You’ll need two ounces of dark rum, two ounces of white rum, two ounces of passion fruit juice, an ounce of orange juice, an ounce of lime juice, a half ounce of simple syrup and a half ounce of grenadine (or more if you want to increase the redness of your drink). From there, it’s simple. Shake all the ingredients over ice and pour and strain into a hurricane glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cherry and orange slice. Be careful. This drink is an easy sipper, but drink too many of them, and they’ll send you to the floor quicker than a Cliff Omoruyi block. Cheers!

Alabama draft superlatives

Here are a few superlatives for this year’s Alabama draftees. Most likely to succeed — Dallas Turner Due to an abundance of offensive skill players and a couple of panic moves at the quarterback position, a defensive player wasn’t selected until the Indianapolis Colts took edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall. After previously being projected to land in the top 10, Dallas Turner didn’t hear his name come off the board until two picks later when the Minnesota Vikings swooped him up at pick No. 17. The Vikings aren’t just getting a 6-foot-3, 247-pound edge rusher who ran a 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash and posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump. They are getting the pissed-off version of him, who will be hell-bent on proving himself this fall. Condolences to the rest of the league’s quarterbacks Best dressed — Terrion Arnold The NFL always delivers showstopping outfits, and all three Alabama draftees in attendance for Thursday’s first round came dressed for the occasion. Turner donned a shiny mint green suit and sunglasses that would make former NBA star Horrace Grant proud. Meanwhile, J.C. Latham came decked out with a diamond grill and plenty of bling to accentuate his all-black attire. However, this award goes to Terrion Arnold, who donned a salmon skin print suit that featured a nice homage to his roots as well as his coined Alabama LANK acronym. The look was designed by Tom Marchitelli who, according to ESPN, crafted it with the help of Arnold and his stepmom.

"[I told Arnold] this is a one-of-one. I'm not making it for anyone else," Marchitelli told ESPN. "And then he said, 'Well, I'm already a one of one.'" Best friend — Jalen Milroe Jalen Milroe is hoping a big season this fall will yield first-round status for himself next spring. If that’s the case, the current Alabama quarterback already has some red-carpet experience, as he traveled to downtown Detroit to take in the draft with Arnold. Milroe and Arnold are best friends and the co-creators of Alabama’s LANK slogan. After Arnold was selected No. 24 overall by the Detroit Lions, Milroe took some time to reflect on their journey together at Alabama. “We came into college as teammates, but now we’re brothers,” Milroe said on ABC’s broadcast of the draft. “Along this journey that he’s been on, I tried to be a best friend for him a positive and a brother he can have around him. So to have this opportunity for him is outstanding. To share this moment with him, be here in Michigan, it means a lot. But I know that Terrion’s been through a lot. A lot of adversity, but it makes him stronger. I’m just amazed at how he is as a person, on and off the field. I’m super excited for him and his family.”

