Alabama lands commitment from four-star safety Ivan Taylor

Alabama has landed a commitment from four-star Class of 2025 safety Ivan Taylor. Taylor flipped his commitment pledge from Michigan to the Crimson Tide on Monday. Taylor is rated as the No. 12 safety in the Class of 2025 and plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. He initially committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Michigan in July and is now a member of the Tide's elite 2025 class. Taylor took to X to announce his pledge.

Alabama was near the top for Taylor when teams were competing for a flip from Notre Dame. Taylor made a trip to Tuscaloosa for an official visit in June and the staff made a major impression. Alabama safties coach Colin Hitschler did an excellent job with Taylor's recruitment and he is a big fan of first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, who made it clear Taylor would be a priority in the Tide's secondary. “He just kept it black and white,” Taylor told Tide Illustrated after his OV. “He was saying, I’m the type of guy that they like and talked about fitting in the program. He wasn't really focused on the athletic part. He liked [my character] as well so I enjoyed that. A lot of people in this business, they’re al] about the athletic ability, character is a big part of it because that can take you even further in life.”