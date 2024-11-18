Alabama lands commitment from four-star safety Ivan Taylor

Alabama has landed a commitment from four-star Class of 2025 safety Ivan Taylor. Taylor flipped his commitment pledge from Michigan to the Crimson Tide on Monday.
Taylor is rated as the No. 12 safety in the Class of 2025 and plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. He initially committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Michigan in July and is now a member of the Tide's elite 2025 class. Taylor took to X to announce his pledge.
Alabama was near the top for Taylor when teams were competing for a flip from Notre Dame. Taylor made a trip to Tuscaloosa for an official visit in June and the staff made a major impression. Alabama safties coach Colin Hitschler did an excellent job with Taylor's recruitment and he is a big fan of first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, who made it clear Taylor would be a priority in the Tide's secondary.
“He just kept it black and white,” Taylor told Tide Illustrated after his OV. “He was saying, I’m the type of guy that they like and talked about fitting in the program. He wasn't really focused on the athletic part. He liked [my character] as well so I enjoyed that. A lot of people in this business, they’re al] about the athletic ability, character is a big part of it because that can take you even further in life.”
Taylor returned for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Georgia on Sept. 28. Alabama built up momentum quickly after the visit. He's also formed relationships with Keon Sabb and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. after the two hosted him for a trip in the spring.
Alabama never waivered after Taylor chose Michigan. The Tide lost its only safety prospect when Derick Smith flipped his pledge to Auburn but now has an elite blue-chip prospect at the position in 2025. Taylor is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor. In seven games during his senior season at West Orange, Taylor has 50 tackles, including six for loss and four interceptions.
The Tide is back up to 20 commits in the Class of 2025. Alabama lost three pledges in Caleb Cunningham, Dawson Merritt and most recently Anthony Rogers but still has the No. 6 ranked class in the country. In Taylor, the Tide picks up an elite talent at a position of need as it pushes for a strong finish in the final weeks before the Early Signing Period.