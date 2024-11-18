Tide Pod: Alabama demolishes Mercer, Tide's backups shine

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 52-7 win over Mercer. The show starts with opening thoughts from the game before Tony breaks down the performances of the Crimson Tide's backup QBs. Jack and Tony discuss which reserves made an impact on both ends, Qua Russaw's athletic interception and the future of a few position groups. The show finishes with a breakdown of Alabama's College Football Playoff and possible SEC Championship hopes.

Listen to the show on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5N51kK8OX1R8YbcAFRgQMG?si=xZtp-6c9QnuR2-qYzmxcZw