TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s happening, Alabama fans. After years of pleading and prodding, coaches are beginning to answer your request. The tight end is finally a big part of the Crimson Tide’s offense.



Through three games, Irv Smith Jr. ranks third on the team in receptions with nine for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Putting that into perspective, last year Smith led all Alabama tight ends with 14 receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games. At this rate, the junior tight end is on pace to top O.J. Howard’s senior season in 2016 when the former Alabama star caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns en route to becoming a first-round draft pick.

Even during that year, fans were pleading for Alabama to utilize the tight end more. This season, the Crimson Tide is doing just that. Smith was targeted six times last week against Ole Miss, more than any other Alabama receiver. The move paid off as he pulled in three receptions for 42 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to put Alabama up 28-7 in the first quarter.

“It’s exciting. I feel that all the tight ends work very hard and want to improve on a lot of things and I feel like we’ve done that so far,” Smith said. “With our group, we have a lot of depth, and I feel like we have one of the most— if not the most — talented group in the country. I feel like Coach Locksley and the quarterbacks have done a great job trying to find us and get us available to make plays.”

Continue reading