Green light from Nate Oats continues to benefit Alabama guard Aden Holloway

The Auburn transfer stepped back and drove to the right baseline before quickly stopping and picking up his dribble, launching a three that was all nylon. The triple sent Coleman Coliseum into a frenzy, its largest eruption of the night and began an eventual 12-0 run for the Tide.

A six-point Vanderbilt run and some timely 3s had cut the Alabama lead to 10. The Crimson Tide was playing to avoid a second straight loss at home.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Early in the second half of No. 4 Alabama’s 103-87 win over Vanderbilt, the Commodores, who had dug themselves into an at-one-time 19-point hole in the first half, looked to be changing the tide.

Holloway had the green light against Vanderbilt and ignited Coleman with an electric 22-point outing on 72% shooting from the field, adding an assist, four rebounds and his first block since his first career game last season with Auburn against Baylor. His scoring off the bench jolted the Crimson Tide to its fifth win in SEC play.

Holloway transferred to Alabama an underwhelming season its in-state rival a season ago. He signed with Auburn as a top-30-ranked recruit and had and burst onto the scene with four double-digit scoring outings in his first five career games. However, his form and dropped off and he averaged just 7.3 points on 30% shooting from 3 in just over 20 minutes per game. While rotating in and out of the Tigers’ lineup, he was never able to establish the consistency he was looking for in shooting the basketball.

Holloway's usage rate dropped slightly in similar minutes this season, rotating with Alabama's other elite guards. However, he’s been given the go-ahead to shoot with no restrictions. Holloway’s 27 minutes against Vanderbilt were his third-highest of the season and the sophomore has now scored 10-plus points in seven of his last eight games.

Holloway’s other 20-plus point game this season came against South Dakota State. The sophomore finished with 26 points and attempted 19 3s in that game. Alabama coach Nate Oats said even that wasn’t enough.

“I told him he really should have taken 22 because he passed up three I wished he would have taken,” Oats said. “I think his reply to me was to ‘say no more. ’’So, from then, like as many as you can get up, because he's, he's not missing many.”

Since that game, Holloway has connected on 56% of his 3-point attempts, taking full advantage of his opportunities. He’s become a vital cog in Alabama’s offense after a freshman season he said was not indicative of him as a player.

“Last year was abnormal for me,” Holloway said. “I feel like it was just completely downhill, and it was tough getting back up. But this year, my coaching staff has put a lot of confidence in me, my teammates put a lot of confidence in me, as it just goes hand in hand, and I'm super appreciative of all of them. So, I would just say it feels a little, just normal, more normal to get back to playing at a higher level.”

The sophomore’s recent hot form has been a stark difference from his time on The Plains. According to KenPom, Holloway’s offensive rating has jumped from 103.9 in 2023-24 to 127.7 this season, and in SEC play, he sits at 149.0, No. 2 in the conference. Holloway’s 3-point made percentage in SEC play sits at .565, No. 5 in the conference.

“I never want him to pass up an open three,” Oats said Tuesday night. “I really don't care how deep it is. I mean, it could be 26, 28 feet, I think it's going in every time. Those floaters he shoots in the lane, he's been really good with those. And he's got a pretty good finishing package at the rim. So his confidence is high, but I think part of it is he plays hard. I mean, you know, when you go to the... I think his effort on defense has been really good.”

Holloway will look to continue his run as Alabama plays host to LSU on Saturday. The game tips off at 7:30 P.M and will be broadcast on SEC Network.