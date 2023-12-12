Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 14 saw Indianapolis Colts safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. continue his exceptional run of form with a pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to impress despite Detroit’s loss to the Chicago Bears and Amari Cooper and Jerome Ford gave the Cleveland Browns steady productions in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Several former Alabama players were also in action on Monday Night Football. Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns to help the Tennessee Titans make an improbable comeback to upset the Miami Dolphins. Giants safety Xavier McKinney and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson were both productive to help lift New York to a win over the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive Star of the Week: Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Williams starred for a Jets defense that helped New York to a 30-6 rout over the Houston Texans on Sunday. He had one of four sacks on Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, adding a further two quarterback hits and three tackles, including one for loss. Williams was in the backfield all game and has been a nightmare for almost every opponent he’s faced this season. Through 13 games, Williams has 51 tackles and is well on pace to surpass his career-high of 55 in a season. While his sack numbers are down, he has both a fumble recovery and interception in 2023 and has been much more effective in stopping the run.

Special teams Star of the Week: JK Scott - Los Angeles Chargers

This week, the Offensive Player of the Week honor is flexing to special teams after Scott had another outstanding game Sunday. Scott set a new career-long and a Chargers franchise record with an 83-yard boot against the Denver Broncos. It was one of five punts for Scott on Sunday, two of which landed inside the 20. His 57.4 average against the Broncos is a season-high and comes one game after Scott was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after punting 8 times for 367 yards against the New England Patriots. After Scott found himself out of football for most of the 2021 campaign, the former fifth-round pick is enjoying a career resurgence in LA.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:

Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: 3 tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Baltimore Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey: 4 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection against the Los Angeles Rams. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 13 passes for 137 yards, had 3 carries for 40 yards, lost a fumble was sacked 4 times for 38 yards against the New Orleans Saints. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: 2 tackles.

Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: 3 tackles against the Detroit Lions.



Cincinnati Bengals

S Jordan Battle: 4 tackles against the Indianapolis Colts. TE Irv Smith Jr.: Played 8 snaps on offense. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle QB AJ McCarron: Completed 1 pass for -1 yards.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: Had 7 catches for 77 yards and a fumble lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars. RB Jerome Ford: 12 carries for 51 yards, 5 catches for 31 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle, 3 quarterback hits.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: Saw action on special teams.



Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 2 catches for 16 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. CB Patrick Surtain II: 5 tackles. LB Drew Sanders: 2 tackles.



Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, 3 catches for 16 yards and one fumble (not lost) against the Chicago Bears. WR Jameson Williams: 1 rush for 4 yards. S Brian Branch: 3 tackles DT Isaiah Buggs: 2 tackles.



Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 6 yards against the New York Jets. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 quarterback hits. LB Christian Harris: 10 tackles and a forced fumble. LB: Henry To’o To’o: 1 quarterback hit.

Indianapolis Colts

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection and a 36-yard pick-six against the Bengals. CB Tony Brown: Saw action on special teams. C Ryan Kelly: Started at center.



Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: 4 catches for 53 yards against the Browns.



Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs: 13 carries for 34 and 2 catches for 16 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.



Los Angeles Chargers

P JK Scott: Punted 5 times for 287 yards with a 57.4 average and a long 83 yards against the Broncos.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 23 passes for 240 yards, had 3 carries for 15 yards, was sacked 5 times for 32 yards and fumbled twice (1 lost). WR Jaylen Waddle: 6 catches for 79 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard. DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 pass deflection.

New England Patriots

DT Christian Barmore: 4 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 0.5 sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers. LB Anfernee Jennings: 4 tackles, 3 for loss. LB Mack Wilson: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection, 1 sack. QB Mac Jones: Active but did not see the field.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: 4 tackles and a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection. RB Kenyan Drake: Active, but did not see the field.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, including 1 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack against the Texans. LB C.J. Mosley: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: ​​Completed 18 passes for 197 yards, had 5 carries for 30 yards, was sacked once and lost a fumble against the Cowboys. WR DeVonta Smith: 5 catches for 73 yards and a lost fumble. WR Julio Jones: Played 13 snaps on offense. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard. RG Tyler Steen: Played 2 snaps on offense. CB Eli Ricks: 1 tackle. CB Josh Jobe: Saw action on special teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 12 carries for 29 yards and 3 catches for 19 yards against the Patriots. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 5 tackles, 1 for loss. CB Levi Wallace: 1 tackle.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit and 1 sack against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: 17 carries for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 17 yards against the Dolphins.

Week 14 inactives



Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders Evan Neal — Inactive for the Giants



Tide on bye

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. DT Daron Payne DT Jonathan Allen DT Phidarian Mathis

Practice squad players

Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood Titans: S Shyheim Carter Raiders: OL DJ Fluker Rams: Released TE Forristall from their practice squad last Tuesday.

IR/Suspension