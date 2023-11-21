Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 11 saw another big performance by former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who continues to lead a Miami Dolphins side that has become one of the best offensive units in the league. Elsewhere, the duo of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen excelled for the Washington Commanders in their loss to the New York Giants, and Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith combined to help the Philadelphia Eagles seal a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in prime-time. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for every former Alabama player in the pros in 2023. Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson was suspended from the NFL for the second time this season after he made an illegal hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs when the two sides faced off Sunday night. He finished the game with 9 tackles. Jackson was previously suspended for four games earlier this season for other violations of the NFL's unnecessary roughness rules. That suspension was reduced to two games after he appealed. Jackson is allowed to appeal this suspension as well, but if it's upheld he won't return for the Broncos until their Week 15 clash against the Detroit Lions.

Offensive Star of the Week: Calvin Ridley - Jacksonville Jaguars

Ridley has been a welcome addition for the Jaguars, who made a trade for the former Crimson Tide star last season, when Ridley was still serving a suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policies. Ridley has rewarded Jacksonville for taking a chance on him this season, including during the Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Ridley finished with 7 catches for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 1 carry for 18 yards against Tennessee. Both of Ridley’s touchdowns were impressive toe-tap catches near the corner of the end zone. In a deep Jacksonville wide receiver room, Ridley has become one of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets. Ridley has now finished with over 100 receiving yards on 3 occasions and has 4 touchdowns in 2023 so far.

Defensive Star of the Week: Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

McKinney has been a stud in an otherwise struggling Giants' side this season and had another strong performance Sunday with 12 tackles, including 1 for loss during the Giants' win over the Washington Commanders. McKinney also pounced on a fumble in the first quarter that helped set the Giants up for their opening touchdown. McKinney has now had three straight games with over 10 tackles, and ranks second on the Giants with 75 tackles so far this season. After he played in just 9 games in 2022, McKinney is on pace for his best tackling season as a pro, and has been a reliable part of the Giants defense since he was selected to New York in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:



Baltimore Ravens:

CB: Jalyn Armour-Davis: Two tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 16 passes for 123 yards one touchdown and one interception, and had 2 carries for 3 yards, lost 1 fumble and was sacked 7 times for 46 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: Played 32 snaps on defense.

Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: 4 tackles against the Lions.



Cincinnati Bengals

TE Irv Smith Jr.: 1 target, 0 catches against the Ravens. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle. S Jordan Battle: 12 tackles.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: Had 4 catches for 34 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. RB Jerome Ford: 12 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. 2 catches for 8 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 tackles.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: Played 7 snaps on defense against the Panthers.

Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 5 catches for 58 yards against the Vikings. CB Pat Surtain II: 4 tackles and a pass deflection. S: Kareem Jackson: 9 tackles. LB Drew Sanders: Saw action on special teams.

Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 8 carries for 36 yards, 1 touchdown, and 6 catches for 59 yards against the Bears. WR Jameson Williams: 2 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, including 3 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass deflection.

Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 12 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hits. LB Christian Harris: 5 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 2 pass deflections.

Jacksonville Jaguars

LT Cam Robinson: Started at tackle against the Titans.

Los Angeles Chargers

P J.K. Scott: Punted 3 times for 143 yards with a 47.7 average and a long 57 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs: 14 carries for 39 yards and had 1 catch for 12 yards against the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 28 passes for 325 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception. Had 2 carries for 6 yards, a fumble lost and was sacked once for 2 yards against the Raiders. WR Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches for 55 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard. DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Played 3 snaps on defense.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: Had 12 tackles, including 1 for loss and a fumble recovery against the Washington Commanders. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 4 tackles.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 6 tackles, including 2 for loss, 1 sack and a quarterback hit against the Buffalo Bills. LB CJ Mosley: 4 tackles.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 14 passes for 150 yards and threw 1 interception. Had 12 carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked 5 times for 26 yards. WR DeVonta Smith: 6 catches for 99 yards. WR Julio Jones: 2 catches for 5 yards. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard RG Tyler Steen: Saw action on special teams. CB Eli Ricks: Played 13 snaps on defense. CB Josh Jobe: 2 tackles.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 12 carries for 35 yards and 1 catch for 1 yard against the Browns. CB Levi Wallace: Played 10 snaps on defense.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit and a pass deflection against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: Had 10 carries for 38 yards and had 1 catch for 6 yards against the Jaguars.

Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Had 17 carries for 73 yards and had 7 catches for 58 yards against the Giants. DT Daron Payne: 3 tackles, including one for loss, 2 quarterback hits and a sack. DT Jonathan Allen: 4 tackles, including 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.

Week 11 inactives:

Marlon Humphrey — Inactive for the Ravens. Isaiah Buggs — Inactive for the Lions due to illness. Henry To’o To’o — Inactive for the Texans with a concussion. Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders. Evan Neal — Inactive for the Giants due to an ankle injury. Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers due to a hamstring injury.

Tide on bye

Atlanta Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams Indianapolis Colts C Ryan Kelly CB Tony Brown New England Patriots QB Mac Jones DT Christian Barmore LB Anfernee Jennings LB Mack Wilson

Practice squad players: Panthers: G Deonte Brown Bengals: QB AJ McCarron Browns: RB Kenyan Drake, T/G Alex Leatherwood Lions: S Anthony Averett Colts: S Ronnie Harrison Jr. Rams: TE Miller Forristall 49ers: TE Cameron Latu Titans: S Shyheim Carter