As the 2023-24 NBA season gets underway a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:



Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller was in the starting five for the first time in his NBA career Sunday, but struggled in the Hornets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He finished with just seven points, shot 3-for-12 from the field and added one rebound and an assist. Miller’s best performance came last week Monday when he had 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a high-flying block in Charlotte’s 133-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He followed that up with 10-point performances against the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers. Miller added five rebounds and two assists against the Rockets and three boards, one assist and a block against the Pacers.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones’ marquee performance came on Thursday when he scored 21 points and added five rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals in the Pelicans’ 125-116 win over the Detroit Pistons. Jones added 13 points, three steals, two rebounds, one assist and a block against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Jones had five points and six rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, and a pair of steals to go along with four points, two rebounds an assist and a block against the Golden State Warriors last Monday.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton logged his season-high in points so far this season with 23 to go along with six assists and three rebounds in Utah’s 133-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. He scored 12 points in the Jazz’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Sexton came off the bench in Utah’s two most recent games and scored 10 points against the Orlando Magic on Thursday and had seven points, four assists and four rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Kira Lewis Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Lewis had a productive week for the Pelicans. He finished in double figures for the first time this season with 11 points to go along with two assists against the Warriors. Like Jones, Lewis also had a productive game against the Pistons with six points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal. He had five points and two steals against the Thunder and had four assists and a steal against the Hawks.