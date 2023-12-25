With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

JD Davison: Boston Celtics

Davison made his season debut with the Celtics during their 145-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Davison played three minutes and grabbed a rebound against the Clippers. While it wasn’t an outing for the ages on the stat sheet, Davison earned the opportunity to appear for Boston after an outstanding start to the 2023/24 campaign for Boston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He’s averaged 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 16 games for Maine this season, showcasing the athletic ability and playmaking that he also demonstrated in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton followed up his season-high 28-point performance for Utah against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 16 with 27 points, three rebounds and six assists against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday. He then notched 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHN0cmV0Y2ggb2YgZ2FtZXMgaGFzIGJlZW4gZmFudGFzdGlj IGZyb20gQ29sbGluIFNleHRvbjxicj48YnI+SGUmIzM5O3MgYWxyZWFkeSB1 cCB0byAxNCBwb2ludHMgdG9uaWdodCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bmpzMUJ4c09BbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25qczFCeHNPQWw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSmF6eiBMZWFkIChASmF6ekxlYWQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF6ekxlYWQvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzY5NDU5NTk1ODQ4 MzM3NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sexton finished below 20 points for the first time since Dec. 8 but still had a strong outing with 19 points, four rebounds, eight assists and a season-high four steals in Utah’s win over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 16 points and added three assists and a steal in Utah’s most recent game against the Toronto Raptors.

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller continued to see a high volume of shots for Charlotte in its three games last week. His best performance came against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday when Miller finished with 21 points, shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, three assists and a steal. He started the week with 14 points, three rebounds and a block against the Raptors last Monday. Miller's most recent game for Charlotte was cut short when he suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets. Miller notched four points, one rebound and a pair of assists in 11 minutes before he left the game. He is listed as day-to-day.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkFORE9OIE1JTExFUiBXSVRIIEFVVEhPUklUWSDwn5ikPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pHZkNCRUxMVVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9a R2ZDQkVMTFVTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENsdXRjaFBvaW50cyAoQENsdXRj aFBvaW50cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbHV0Y2hQ b2ludHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzg3MTU5MDg4MjUxMzczODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

Jones was held to single digits in scoring in each of the Pelicans' three games last week but was productive in other areas and logged 30 minutes in New Orleans’ games against the Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Jones notched seven points, one rebound and a pair of assists against Memphis. He scored seven once again against Cleveland and added one rebound, four assists and a block. In New Orleans’ most recent game against the Houston Rockets, Jones scored six points and added three rebounds and an assist.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Ellis followed up an outstanding stretch of games last week, where he set career highs in points, rebounds and assists, with his fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season. Ellis had a productive outing on both ends in Sacramento’s game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW9uIEVsbGlzIGRvdWJsZSBwdW1wIDMuIFRoYXQmIzM5O3MgYSBo b3JzZSBzaG90IHRoZXJlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMkhvRWtv a0lISyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJIb0Vrb2tJSEs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgT2ggbm8gaGUgZGlkbiYjMzk7dCAoQG9obm9oZWRpZG50MjQpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2hub2hlZGlkbnQyNC9zdGF0dXMv MTczNzcwMTY0NTE3MTk1NDA0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Two days earlier against the Washington Wizards, Ellis notched three points, one rebound, two assists, one block and a steal. While Ellis continues to see his role expand as the Kings’ backup point guard, he struggled to score in Sacramento’s last two games. He had just one point, three rebounds and a single assist, steal and block against the Phoenix Suns, and grabbed just a solitary assist against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

G League

In addition to making his NBA debut, Davison had two strong performances for Maine and became the G League side's all-time leader in assists with 477. Elsewhere, Kira Lewis Jr. had a pair of double-digit games for the Birmingham Squadron, Noah Clowney recorded a double-double with the Long Island Nets and Jaden Shackelford had a 22-point game for the Oklahoma City Blue. Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5jb2FzdCDinqHvuI8gY29hc3QgdG8gYmVhdCB0aGUgYnV6emVyIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamRkYXZpc29uMTA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpkZGF2aXNvbjEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvYmxlZWRncmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2JsZWVkZ3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Qd3Ftc1lPODJOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v UHdxbXNZTzgyTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYWluZSBDZWx0aWNzIChATWFp bmVDZWx0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01haW5l Q2VsdGljcy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzY3NDA3MDczOTYyMDE4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgYSBEVU5LIFBBUlRZIGZvciBOb2FoIENsb3duZXkhIPCf kqU8YnI+PGJyPkhl4oCZcyB1cCB0byAxNiBQVFMgYW5kIDUgUkVCIHdpdGgg aGFsZnRpbWUgYXBwcm9hY2hpbmcuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTG9uZ0lzbGFuZE5ldHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExv bmdJc2xhbmROZXRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR0xlYWd1ZVdpbnRlclNob3djYXNlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0xlYWd1ZVdpbnRlclNob3djYXNlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbWhjdFY0ZmlDNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL21oY3RWNGZpQzY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkJBIEcgTGVhZ3Vl IChAbmJhZ2xlYWd1ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9u YmFnbGVhZ3VlL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM4MjQxODU2NjIwNjI2MDg2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LSVJBIExFV0lTIEpSLiBXSVRIIFRIRSAz77iP4oOj8J+SpiBIZSBw dXRzIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dsZWFndWVT cXVhZHJvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2xlYWd1ZVNxdWFkcm9u PC9hPiB1cCE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R0xlYWd1ZVdpbnRlclNob3djYXNlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0xlYWd1ZVdpbnRlclNob3djYXNlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbDBTNUl2ZzZrdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ww UzVJdmc2a3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkJBIEcgTGVhZ3VlIChAbmJhZ2xl YWd1ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uYmFnbGVhZ3Vl L3N0YXR1cy8xNzM4MDExMDUzODE0OTAyOTUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK