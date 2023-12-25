Tide Watch: JD Davison makes season debut for Celtics
With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league.
Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:
JD Davison: Boston Celtics
Davison made his season debut with the Celtics during their 145-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
Davison played three minutes and grabbed a rebound against the Clippers. While it wasn’t an outing for the ages on the stat sheet, Davison earned the opportunity to appear for Boston after an outstanding start to the 2023/24 campaign for Boston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. He’s averaged 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 16 games for Maine this season, showcasing the athletic ability and playmaking that he also demonstrated in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.
Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz
Sexton followed up his season-high 28-point performance for Utah against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 16 with 27 points, three rebounds and six assists against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday. He then notched 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Sexton finished below 20 points for the first time since Dec. 8 but still had a strong outing with 19 points, four rebounds, eight assists and a season-high four steals in Utah’s win over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 16 points and added three assists and a steal in Utah’s most recent game against the Toronto Raptors.
Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets
Miller continued to see a high volume of shots for Charlotte in its three games last week. His best performance came against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday when Miller finished with 21 points, shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, three assists and a steal. He started the week with 14 points, three rebounds and a block against the Raptors last Monday.
Miller's most recent game for Charlotte was cut short when he suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets. Miller notched four points, one rebound and a pair of assists in 11 minutes before he left the game. He is listed as day-to-day.
Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans
Jones was held to single digits in scoring in each of the Pelicans' three games last week but was productive in other areas and logged 30 minutes in New Orleans’ games against the Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jones notched seven points, one rebound and a pair of assists against Memphis. He scored seven once again against Cleveland and added one rebound, four assists and a block. In New Orleans’ most recent game against the Houston Rockets, Jones scored six points and added three rebounds and an assist.
Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings
Ellis followed up an outstanding stretch of games last week, where he set career highs in points, rebounds and assists, with his fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season. Ellis had a productive outing on both ends in Sacramento’s game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Two days earlier against the Washington Wizards, Ellis notched three points, one rebound, two assists, one block and a steal.
While Ellis continues to see his role expand as the Kings’ backup point guard, he struggled to score in Sacramento’s last two games. He had just one point, three rebounds and a single assist, steal and block against the Phoenix Suns, and grabbed just a solitary assist against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.
G League
In addition to making his NBA debut, Davison had two strong performances for Maine and became the G League side's all-time leader in assists with 477. Elsewhere, Kira Lewis Jr. had a pair of double-digit games for the Birmingham Squadron, Noah Clowney recorded a double-double with the Long Island Nets and Jaden Shackelford had a 22-point game for the Oklahoma City Blue.
Here’s how all former Alabama players performed in the G League last week:
Kira Lewis Jr: Birmingham Squadron
Dec. 19: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block vs. the Rip City Remix.
Dec. 21: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals vs. the Stockton Kings.
JD Davison: Maine Celtics
Dec. 19: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. the Austin Spurs.
Dec. 20: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block vs. the Salt Lake City Stars.
Jaden Shackelford: Oklahoma City Blue
Dec. 20: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal vs. the Wisconsin Head.
Dec. 22: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal vs. the Cleveland Charge.
Noah Clowney: Long Island Nets
Dec. 20: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block vs. the Austin Spurs.
Dec. 22: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks vs. the Iowa Wolves.
Charles Bediako: Austin Spurs
Dec. 19: 6 points, 3 rebounds vs. Maine.
Dec. 20: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block vs. Long Island.
Josh Primo: Ontario Clippers
Dec. 19: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks vs. the College Park Skyhawks.