Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 8 featured Alabama’s top two picks from the 2023 NFL draft as Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young managed to get the better of his former teammate, Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and Young earned his first win as a pro. Elsewhere, former Crimson Tide quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa squared off as Tagovailoa's partnership with former Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle continues to help the Dolphins' offense dominate opposing defenses. Finally, on Prime Time, another of Alabama’s 2023 draft selections was on full display.

Offensive Star of the Week: Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

Gibbs had a breakout game in the Lions’ 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. He showed off his speed all game and finished with 152 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, and had 37 receiving yards on five catches. Gibbs’ 189 total yards was more than the Raiders' entire offense. Detroit was without its starter David Montgomery, but Gibbs’ play showed why the Lions were eager to select him with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 Draft after Gibbs racked up 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2022. It's becoming less and less popular to gamble on a running back with a high draft pick, but after his performance Monday, Gibbs looks to be the next member from the Alabama pipeline of running backs who succeed at the next level.

Defensive Star of the Week: CJ Mosley - New York Jets

Mosley flew all over the field in the Jets’ 13-10 win over the New York Giants. He finished with 12 tackles one quarterback hit and a pass deflection, which came on a third down and forced the Giants to punt late in the second quarter. Mosley’s versatility as a linebacker came up big in a tightly contested win for the Jets. He operated as a quarterback spy, provided some pass coverage and showed off his dominant tackling to help the Jets improve to 4-3. Mosley is building off of a stellar season in 2022, which saw him register 158 tackles and be named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career.

Here’s how other former Alabama players fared in the NFL last week:

Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: Played 12 snaps against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey: Started against the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 22 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown and had four carries for 11 yards against the Houston Texans. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: Three tackles.

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Irv Smith Jr.: Had four catches for 25 yards and a fumble lost against the San Fransisco 49ers. RT Jonah Williams: Started at right tackle. S Jordan Battle: Two tackles.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: Six catches for 89 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. RB Jerome Ford: Nine carries for 37 yards and one catch for two yards. LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Started at left tackle. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: Registered one quarterback hit.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: One tackle against the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Two catches for 50 yards and one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. CB Patrick Surtain II Three tackles and a pass deflection. LB Drew Sanders: One fumble recovered.

Detroit Lions

WR Jameson Williams: Two catches for 16 yards. S Brian Branch: Six tackles

Houston Texans

DE Will Anderson Jr.: Three tackles, one for loss against the Panthers. LB Christian Harris: One pass deflection. LB Henry To’o To’o: Three tackles. WR John Metchie III: Played seven snaps but was not targeted.

Indianapolis Colts

CB Tony Brown: Six tackles against the New Orleans Saints. C Ryan Kelly: Started at center.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: Six catches for 83 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. LT Cam Robinson: Started at left tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Scott: Two punts for 88 yards with a long of 63 against the Chicago Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs: 15 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 27 yards against the Lions.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 30 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, threw one interception and had six carries for eight yards and a fumble lost against the New England Patriots. WR Jaylen Waddle: Seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. RG Lester Cotton: Started at right guard. DT Raekwon Davis: Played 20 snaps. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Saw action on special teams.

New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones: Completed 19 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, threw one interception and had one carry for -2 yards against the Dolphins. DT Christian Barmore: Five tackles, one for loss, one sack and a quarterback hit. LB Anfernee Jennings: Two tackles and a fumble recovery. LB Mack Wilson: Seven tackles, one for loss.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: Five tackles against the New York Jets. DT A’Shawn Robinson: Two tackles, one for loss.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: Eight tackles, one for loss and a quarterback hit against the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 29 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns and had four carries for six yards and a fumble lost against the Washington Commanders. WR DeVonta Smith: Seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. WR Julio Jones: One catch for eight yards and a touchdown. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at left guard.RG Tyler Steen: Played six snaps. CB Eli Ricks: Two tackles, one for loss. CB Josh Jobe: Saw action on special teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had seven carries for 13 yards and five catches for 42 yards against the Jaguars. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: Two tackles.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: Four tackles against the Browns.

Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: Had 22 carries for 101 yards and four catches for 21 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Had 10 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 20 yards against the Eagles. DT Jonathan Allen: One tackle and two quarterback hits. DT Phidarian Mathis: One fumble recovered. DT Daron Payne: Two tackles.



Did not play week 8: