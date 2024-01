This week on Tide Pod we recap Alabama's loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl and break down the Crimson Tide's roster ahead of next season after some early offseason movement. Jordan previews Alabama basketball's SEC opener against Vanderbilt.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_7cIGhWyeQ

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6mQ1qZdV4amZMxOMEGsSLW?si=f039e42c3fa74f69