Tony joins the show from Pasadena, California as we preview No. 4 Alabama’s Rose Bowl matchup with No. 1 Michigan. Tony breaks down everything Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh said leading up to the game, Jalen Milroe's comment about Bill O'Brien, his observations from Alabama's practices and more. We break down how Alabama can move the ball against Michigan's defense and finish with score predictions.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6jpsKr8PuHLZ33Ew93H8LN?si=0f2622cf6e11491c