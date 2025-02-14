Tide Pod IBOB preview: Final thoughts as No. 2 Alabama meets No. 1 Auburn

Jack and Tony preview the most anticipated edition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball in recent memory. The show starts with a recap of Alabama’s blowout win over Texas, including huge performances from Jarin Stevenson and Labaron Philon. Jack and Tony take a deep dive into the Iron Bowl, including what Alabama has to do to take down a juggernaut Tigers squad and where the Tide might have the upper hand in Saturday’s game. The show finishes with IBOB picks and a prediction on how many points former Auburn guard Aden Holloway will score.

Watch above or listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5i6AMOYPyDGC4MkKMdkv1v?si=S4UsJ0_jQ8qYasqGUaws9w