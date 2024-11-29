Tide Pod: Alabama looks to bounce back from Oklahoma loss in Iron Bowl

Jack and Tony preview the Iron Bowl as Alabama looks for its fifth straight victory over Auburn. The show begins with their opening thoughts as the Tide aims for a bounce-back win. The show continues with keys to the game, including how Alabama plans to slow down Jarquez Hunter and Auburn's run threat, which players will fill in for Deontae Lawson, star freshman who could define the game, what a win would mean for Jalen Milroe and Kalen DeBoer's legacy and how the Tide matches up against Auburn's elite defense. Jack and Tony make their Iron Bowl predictions before the show finishes with Week 14 CFB picks.

Watch or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IoFrOvFOHm0BAr1tExZPN?si=0849cfbf05074ba0